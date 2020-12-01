Advertisement

17-year-old shot on Springs east side

(KVLY)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen said he was shot while walking near his home Monday night.

The 17-year-old told police he was on Pikes Peak Avenue just east of North Academy when he heard gunshots. Scared, he started running towards his home when he realized he was hit, he said.

The victim said he didn’t see or hear anyone in the area before shots were fired and never saw a car. Officers are still investigating where the shots came from.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 30
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
Lawmakers gather at the Colorado Capitol on Nov. 30, 2020. Because the state government is...
Colorado lawmakers continue special session Tuesday to help provide COVID relief
Surveillance still provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the...
Alleged porch pirate strikes in Black Forest area

Latest News

Dr. Fauci to join Gov. Polis in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Giving Tuesday generosity needed more than ever in pandemic holiday season
Giving Tuesday generosity needed more than ever in pandemic holiday season
Stolen pup reunited with owners thanks to Springs police officers
12.1.20
Few snow showers Tuesday
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured