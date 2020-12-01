17-year-old shot on Springs east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen said he was shot while walking near his home Monday night.

The 17-year-old told police he was on Pikes Peak Avenue just east of North Academy when he heard gunshots. Scared, he started running towards his home when he realized he was hit, he said.

The victim said he didn’t see or hear anyone in the area before shots were fired and never saw a car. Officers are still investigating where the shots came from.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

