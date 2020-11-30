Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Vibes staying in Colorado Springs, announce details for 2021 season

The team will be called the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for some good 2020 news? The Rocky Mountain Vibes are staying put!

In a statement to social media, the team said they were thrilled to keep pro baseball in the Springs, and that fans had a lot to look forward to.

“With the assurance that professional baseball will remain in Colorado Springs, the community can anticipate a 2021 season and the return of all the various promotions such as Friday night fireworks that have been a staple in the community for years. The new format of the league will also give fans more opportunities to see the Rocky Mountain Vibes with 46 home games compared to the 38 home games played in the 2019 season.”

The Vibes will join seven other teams in the Pioneer League for a 92-game season. The season is set to start Memorial Day weekend.

The Pioneer League is part of the Major League Baseball Partnership League.

