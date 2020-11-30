Rocky Mountain Vibes staying in Colorado Springs, announce details for 2021 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for some good 2020 news? The Rocky Mountain Vibes are staying put!

It's official... baseball is BACK in Colorado Springs in 2021 and we are here to stay!!! The Vibes are alive, and we look forward to seeing you all back at the ballpark in 2021 and beyond!! pic.twitter.com/rz7Qgg5b4q — Rocky Mountain Vibes (@VibesBaseball) November 30, 2020

In a statement to social media, the team said they were thrilled to keep pro baseball in the Springs, and that fans had a lot to look forward to.

“With the assurance that professional baseball will remain in Colorado Springs, the community can anticipate a 2021 season and the return of all the various promotions such as Friday night fireworks that have been a staple in the community for years. The new format of the league will also give fans more opportunities to see the Rocky Mountain Vibes with 46 home games compared to the 38 home games played in the 2019 season.”

The Vibes will join seven other teams in the Pioneer League for a 92-game season. The season is set to start Memorial Day weekend.

The Pioneer League is part of the Major League Baseball Partnership League.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.