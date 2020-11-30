Advertisement

Palmer Ridge, Lamar reach CHSAA football state title games

Bears looking for 4th straight state title
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Ridge seniors are just one win away from joining an exclusive Colorado high school football club.

The Bears held off Fountain-Fort Carson, 28-12 Saturday in the semifinals of the 4A CHSAA state playoff bracket. Bears junior Anthony Constanzo had arguably the play of the day in the second half, forcing Trojans Tai Faavae to fumble at the goal line. The ball went through the back of the endzone for a touchback, giving the ball back to Palmer Ridge who eventually sealed the win.

Palmer Ridge returns to the state title game for the fourth consecutive season. The Bears were class 3A champs from 2017-19, and moved up to 4A following the 2019 offseason. They will meet Loveland in the finals Friday at CSU-Pueblo. A win would make them the 7th school in CHSAA history to win four consecutive state titles.

In 2A, Lamar traveled to the Western Slope to knock out Delta in the semifinals, 7-6. The Savages Blake Buxton caught a 38 yard pass from Zan Rankin to put Lamar ahead in the 2nd quarter. Delta responded with a 7 yard touchdown run from Nathan Scharnhorst in the 3rd, but did not convert the extra point. The Savages intercepted the Panthers in the final two minutes of play, sealing Lamar’s trip to the state title game. The Savages will play fifth-seeded Eaton Friday at 2:00 p.m.

LOCAL STATE FINALS INFO:

All state championship games at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl.

No in-person attendance permitted.

Friday, Dec. 4:

2A state finals: (5) Eaton vs (7) Lamar, 2:00 p.m.

4A state finals: (4) Loveland vs (2) Palmer Ridge, 6:00 p.m.

