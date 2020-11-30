MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect accused of child sex crimes tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Daniel Schnieders, 30, faces charges of sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated sex offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has made multiple appearances on Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers’ wanted fugitives list. Schnieders is described as a 5-foot-11 white male weighing 170 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Alejandro Barcelo, 22, is wanted on four counts of attempted murder, as well as on charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, and four counts of prohibited weapon-drunk with gun. He is described as white, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dy Nali Malik Gilbert is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. He also faces charges of burglary, menacing with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 21-year-old is described as a 5-foot-9. 140-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Brock Kogan, 31, is accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft and is also wanted on drug charges. Kogan is described as white, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Paul Gonzalez, 25, faces charges of assault, menacing, harassment, and witness/victim intimidation. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 167-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Edgar Delarosa faces two counts of attempted murder in the heat of passion, along with a laundry list of other charges: assault causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, assault-strangulation, criminal mischief, and felony menacing with a weapon. Delarosa is described as a white male weighing 210 pounds and standing 5-foot-7. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

