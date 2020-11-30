Health officials urge people to wait to get tested for COVID-19 after holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is urging people to wait to get tested for COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday.

PDPHE says you should wait five to seven days before getting tested if you are not showing symptoms. Randy Evetts, Pueblo’s public health director, says waiting a few days will give you a more accurate result. “Generally speaking it takes about 5 to 7 days for you to build up a caseload or a virus load that will register correctly on the testing” says Evetts.

If you do get tested before those five days, you could end up getting a negative result and then start showing symptoms related to the virus in the coming days. Waiting to get tested will allow for the virus to be more detectable when the COVID-19 test is taken.

According to PDPHE more than 20,000 people were tested at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, which is a significant growth from previous months.

The COVID-19 testing in the site in the Livestock Pavilion at the Fairgrounds is free and will be changing their hours for December. They will now be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Testing is drive-thru only, and people being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle wearing a mask. No bicycles, motorcycles or walk-ups are allowed.

Pre-registration to get tested is recommended but not required. Click here to register.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.