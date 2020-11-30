Grigsby lifts Seattle U over Air Force 63-45

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Riley Grigsby had 13 points to lead five Seattle University players in double figures as the Redhawks got past Air Force 63-45.

Darrion Trammell, Rip Economou and Aaron Nettles added 12 points apiece for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson chipped in 11 points. Glen McClintock had 11 points for the Falcons.

