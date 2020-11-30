Advertisement

Grigsby lifts Seattle U over Air Force 63-45

Falcons 1-1 on season
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Riley Grigsby had 13 points to lead five Seattle University players in double figures as the Redhawks got past Air Force 63-45.

Darrion Trammell, Rip Economou and Aaron Nettles added 12 points apiece for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson chipped in 11 points. Glen McClintock had 11 points for the Falcons.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Most Read

2 dead in North Gate shooting
(MGN)
Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos
Child on sled killed after sliding underneath pickup towing her
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
El Paso County moves to level red on COVID-19 dial: What this means

Latest News

Broncos fill-in QB Kendall Hinton pregame vs Saints
Kendall Hinton crushed as Broncos’ emergency quarterback
Palmer Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister points to the sky following a touchdown in the Bears...
Palmer Ridge, Lamar reach CHSAA football state title games
Denver Broncos
COVID in Denver: All 3 Broncos quarterbacks pulled from Saturday practice
Air Force Hockey
Air Force Hockey falls to American Int’l College in season opener