D-70 resuming meal service program Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 70 will be resuming its free meal bundles starting Tuesday.

The district took a break last week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two days’ worth of meals will be available on Tuesdays, and three days’ worth on Thursdays. The meal bundles can be picked up at each of the school sites from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; the district says for students in the Rye area, pickup is at Rye Elementary or Craver Middle School.

The district’s supper program also resumes Tuesday. Meal bundles are available from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Vineland Middle School and Liberty Point International. Going forward, pickup will be at the back door of the school kitchens versus the bus loop.

These meal services will be available until the start of the winter break.

