Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
2 dead in North Gate shooting
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Surveillance still provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the...
Alleged porch pirate strikes in Black Forest area
(MGN)
Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump posted a video of White House Christmas trees and decor to Twitter.
‘America the Beautiful’ is White House theme for Christmas
First Lady Melania Trump posted a video of White House Christmas trees and decor to Twitter.
White House decked out for holidays
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 photo taken through a camera lens, the word "pandemic" is seen...
Dictionary.com picks ‘pandemic’ as its 2020 word of the year
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Biden looks to fill out economic team with diverse picks