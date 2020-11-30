AAA Colorado: Thanksgiving driving travel down 10% this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite warnings from the CDC and governors across the nation, millions of people still traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many of them are getting home and getting ready to get back to reality on Monday.

According to AAA Colorado, car travel was down 10 percent since last year. That’s good news, but that also means millions of Americans and thousands of Coloradans still gathered.

“The good news is that travel across the United States relative to last Thanksgiving was down about 10 percent,” Skyler McKinley, the Dir. of public affairs for AAA Colorado said. “So that means that people took the health advice and reconsidered their travel plans. The bad news is that still means 50 million Americans traveled this Thanksgiving.”

AAA Colorado said that includes more than 900,000 Coloradans.

“It is frustrating that it was only down 10 percent. Because, if you listen to the experts, they say you should have stayed home. We saw some declines, I think, as we look toward the year end holidays--Christmas and New Year’s--hopefully more people decide to cancel their plans.”

Experts say it is a little early to predict if the same trends will happen come the holiday season but they think if the U.S. sees a spike in cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving, that could make some people change their minds.

They add its not illegal to travel obviously, but it takes some preparation, like limiting stops, quarantining, getting tested before, and more--which is why its safer and easier to just stay home.

“That’s a lot of work. All of this is a lot of homework to travel safely in the era of COVID-19. What’s not a lot of work is just canceling those plans this year and knowing that we’re going to get to the other side of this,” McKinley added.

Experts also add that air travel was down 45 percent this year, so that shows a lot of people opted to drive to their destinations.

