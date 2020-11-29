Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Saturday evening the governor’s office released a statement saying the governor and First Gentlemen Reis tested positive for COVID-19.

The office reports are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.

Polis added this statement:

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,”

Governor Polis will continue to work remotely and is well enough to fulfill his duties as governor.

