Alleged porch pirate strikes in Black Forest area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a porch pirate pillaging packages near Black Forest.

Investigators say the suspect struck in the 5000 block of Old Stage Coach Road on Black Friday. The area is off Highway 83.

“The suspect vehicle drives up to the entrance of the driveway, exits vehicle, walks up to the victim’s porch and steals a package from it,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crime happened between 2:30 and 2:50 in the afternoon. Both the suspect vehicle and the suspect himself were caught on video, as seen in the surveillance stills at the bottom of this article.

The alleged crook is described as a white man somewhere between the mid-50s and late 60s with short gray hair. He was dressed in a black jacket with jeans and light brown boots. His vehicle is believed to be a white Yukon Suburban.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Michael Reed at 719-663-3059 or the patrol tip line at 719-520-7777.

