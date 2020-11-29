Advertisement

Alleged porch pirate strikes in Black Forest area

Surveillance still provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the...
Surveillance still provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the crime was reported on Nov. 27, 2020.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a porch pirate pillaging packages near Black Forest.

Investigators say the suspect struck in the 5000 block of Old Stage Coach Road on Black Friday. The area is off Highway 83.

“The suspect vehicle drives up to the entrance of the driveway, exits vehicle, walks up to the victim’s porch and steals a package from it,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crime happened between 2:30 and 2:50 in the afternoon. Both the suspect vehicle and the suspect himself were caught on video, as seen in the surveillance stills at the bottom of this article.

The alleged crook is described as a white man somewhere between the mid-50s and late 60s with short gray hair. He was dressed in a black jacket with jeans and light brown boots. His vehicle is believed to be a white Yukon Suburban.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Michael Reed at 719-663-3059 or the patrol tip line at 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in North Gate shooting
(MGN)
Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos
Child on sled killed after sliding underneath pickup towing her
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
El Paso County moves to level red on COVID-19 dial: What this means

Latest News

A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
MUCH Colder Sunday
Much Colder Sunday
The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19