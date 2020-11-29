Advertisement

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is fighting for his life following a head-on collision in Crowley County early Sunday morning.

The other driver was killed in the impact.

State Patrol says Stephen Podhirny was traveling eastbound on Highway 96 just before 2:30 a.m. when he veered into the westbound lanes right in the path of an oncoming Pontiac Vibe. The two vehicles collided.

Podhirny was wearing a seat belt and survived the crash with life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital.

The other driver has been identified as Augustine Regaldo of Arvada. Regaldo was reportedly not buckled up and died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating drugs and alcohol as a potential cause of the collision.

