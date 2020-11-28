Advertisement

Police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs

Deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Deadly auto-pedestrian crash(KKTV)
By Catherine Silver
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking people to avoid streets near the Citadel Mall after a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Friday.

The call came in after 7:00p.m. near Academy Blvd and Uintah St. All of southbound lanes on Academy are blocked from San Miguel St. to Uintah St. Police expect roads to remain closed for the next few hours.

Investigators have not shared many details about what caused the crash or who was involved. The Major Crash Team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.

