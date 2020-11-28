Police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking people to avoid streets near the Citadel Mall after a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Friday.

The call came in after 7:00p.m. near Academy Blvd and Uintah St. All of southbound lanes on Academy are blocked from San Miguel St. to Uintah St. Police expect roads to remain closed for the next few hours.

S/B lanes of N. Academy Blvd. are closed between E. San Miguel St. and E. Uintah St. due to an auto vs. pedestrian fatality. MCU responding to investigate. Avoid the area and expect delays.@CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 28, 2020

Investigators have not shared many details about what caused the crash or who was involved. The Major Crash Team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.