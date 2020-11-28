Advertisement

Missing 13-year-old last seen Friday night

Angelic Davis
Angelic Davis(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Angelic Davis, 13, was reported missing Friday night. She was last seen in the area of North Academy Boulevard and York Drive just south of Woodmen Road.

It’s unclear if Angelic is suspected of running away.

Angelic was reportedly wearing a dark gray hoodie and light blue jeans when she was seen last. No further description has been given, but police have released two photos, including the one at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

