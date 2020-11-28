Missing 13-year-old last seen Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Angelic Davis, 13, was reported missing Friday night. She was last seen in the area of North Academy Boulevard and York Drive just south of Woodmen Road.

It’s unclear if Angelic is suspected of running away.

Angelic was reportedly wearing a dark gray hoodie and light blue jeans when she was seen last. No further description has been given, but police have released two photos, including the one at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Additional photo of Angelic Davis. pic.twitter.com/VU0aG8PqOr — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.