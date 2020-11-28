Advertisement

COVID in Denver: All 3 Broncos quarterbacks pulled from Saturday practice

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos(KKTV)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) - The Denver Broncos might have an enormous quarterback problem for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were pulled off the field before practice on Saturday.

ENGLEWOOD, CO – AUGUST 18: Quarterbacks Brett Rypien #4, Jeff Driskel #9, and Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos share a laugh before a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 18, 2020, in Englewood, Colorado.

The trio was sent home for contact tracing concerns with Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Lock, Rypien, and Bortles all tested negative through regular and rapid tests.

ESPN reported on Saturday Fangio said the quarterbacks are more than six feet apart from each other during meetings.

Late Saturday afternoon, ESPN reported all quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday, and none of the quarterbacks were wearing masks at the time of exposure.

The team reportedly won’t forfeit the game.

