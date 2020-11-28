Community puts up lights, rallies around family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For a lot of people, decorating for the holidays usually starts right after Thanksgiving.

That’s when the boxes of lights come out and people start to get the Christmas spirit. That is usually the case for Navy veteran Tom Thomas. But this year he wasn’t sure with everything going on in his life.

But the Christmas lights are shining bright, and that’s thanks to some festive volunteers.

Thomas says after a hard year for the family, there wasn’t much Christmas spirit to go around.

“I’ll be honest before all this happened I had absolutely no Christmas spirit and I told my kids the ‘King of Christmas’ is dead this year,” Thomas explained. “I just don’t have the energy--my wife might die how can I be excited for Christmas? So this turned everything around for me. It’s a miracle almost.”

Tom’s wife Andi was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, doctors told her she had six months to live but she’s almost at 10. Tom says dealing with the stress of that and being a disabled vet started to wear so he posted on the NextDoor app about how they would not be doing lights this year.

That’s when volunteers got involved.

“Being able to help somebody that so out there in the community I think it’s huge,” volunteer Jacob Lewis said. “I think it’s a standard for everybody you know? And every person in this community to do the same thing.”

About a dozen people showed up and helped put up decorations. As the Thomas family looked on, they couldn’t help but get in the holiday spirit.

“I feel so overwhelmed, I’m just so happy,” Andi Thomas said. “To find people that actually want to do this and for nothing...I’m just so elated and it just excites me, there is good humanity in this world and we have people here in my neighborhood that prove it.”

A small gesture that made a big impact and certainly brightened the gloomy year.

Being a military guy I’m used to being a tough guy and don’t shed a tear, so that’s where I’m at right now. There are a lot of emotions that are inside that are going to come out later on, it’s just overwhelming,” Tom Thomas added.

Neighbors also created a GoFundMe to pay for the costs of the electric bill. Volunteers hope this will inspire others to help out their neighbors.

