Child on sled killed after sliding underneath pickup towing her

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident Friday evening.

State Patrol says the girl was one of four children on sleds being towed by a Ford F-250 on a snow-packed road in Park County.

“The four sleds were affixed to the rear of the Ford by tow straps,” State Patrol said in a press release.

The driver, identified as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas, was towing the kids eastbound on County Road 60 when one of them tumbled off their sled.

“Jaramillo Herrera brought the Ford to a stop, but an 11-year-old girl on a separate sled was unable to stop,” State Patrol said. “The 11-year-old girl slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford.”

The child sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene a short time later. No one else involved in the incident was hurt.

Troopers don’t believe alcohol or drugs played any part in the incident.

County Road 60 is located off Highway 285 between Kenosha Pass and the town of Bailey.

