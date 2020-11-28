Advertisement

Child on sled killed after sliding underneath pickup towing her

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident Friday evening.

State Patrol says the girl was one of four children on sleds being towed by a Ford F-250 on a snow-packed road in Park County.

“The four sleds were affixed to the rear of the Ford by tow straps,” State Patrol said in a press release.

The driver, identified as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas, was towing the kids eastbound on County Road 60 when one of them tumbled off their sled.

“Jaramillo Herrera brought the Ford to a stop, but an 11-year-old girl on a separate sled was unable to stop,” State Patrol said. “The 11-year-old girl slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford.”

The child sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene a short time later. No one else involved in the incident was hurt.

Troopers don’t believe alcohol or drugs played any part in the incident.

County Road 60 is located off Highway 285 between Kenosha Pass and the town of Bailey.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
El Paso County moves to level red on COVID-19 dial: What this means
Katrina Olivas is a single mother who battled COVID-19 for seven months.
Single mother battles COVID-19, cancer while caring for children
Deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs
2 dead in North Gate shooting

Latest News

Armed robber on the run after holding up Springs store
Angelic Davis
Missing 13-year-old last seen Friday night
2 dead in North Gate shooting
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom