Broncos cancel practice, close facility after multiple COVID cases

Game vs Saints Sunday still on
(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have once again canceled practice and closed the team facility as multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID Friday.

One player and two staff members tested positive for the virus recently, the team announced just a day after backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. The Broncos closed the UCHealth Training Facilitly and conducted meetings virtually Friday.

“Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff,” the Broncos said in a statement.

As of now, the Broncos game at Empower Field Sunday against the New Orleans Saints is still on. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.

