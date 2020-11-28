Advertisement

Armed robber on the run after holding up Springs store

(wagm)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man is on the run after threatening store employees with his weapon and stealing from the business Friday night.

Witnesses told police the robber walked into the store just before 10 p.m., briefly got in the clerks’ faces, then helped himself to cash and fled the area. Officers searched nearby but were unable to locate him.

The suspect was only described as a Black man dressed head to toe in dark clothing. It’s unknown what kind of weapon he was carrying. The business name has not been released, but it is located on East Pikes Peak near the intersection with South Academy.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers calls can be made anonymously.

