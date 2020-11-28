Air Force Hockey falls to American Int’l College in season opener
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KKTV) - The Air Force Hockey team lost 3-1 to American International College on Friday night.
This was the first game of the year for the Falcons.
The Falcons struck first just two minutes into the game with a goal from Freshman Will Gavin. But later in the first, the Yellow Jackets struck back with a goal from Luka Maver.
The Yellow Jackets don’t let up from there, they end up holding the Falcons to one goal and go on to win 3-1.
Air Force will get another chance against AIC on Saturday. Puck drop is 1:05 Mountain Time.
