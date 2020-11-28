Advertisement

Air Force Hockey falls to American Int’l College in season opener

Air Force Hockey
Air Force Hockey(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KKTV) - The Air Force Hockey team lost 3-1 to American International College on Friday night.

This was the first game of the year for the Falcons.

The Falcons struck first just two minutes into the game with a goal from Freshman Will Gavin. But later in the first, the Yellow Jackets struck back with a goal from Luka Maver.

The Yellow Jackets don’t let up from there, they end up holding the Falcons to one goal and go on to win 3-1.

Air Force will get another chance against AIC on Saturday. Puck drop is 1:05 Mountain Time.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
El Paso County moving to level red Friday: What you can expect
Katrina Olivas is a single mother who battled COVID-19 for seven months.
Single mother battles COVID-19, cancer while caring for children
Ricardo Gomez (photo inset) is accused of shooting a man in a northwest Pueblo neighborhood on...
Pueblo police announce arrest in Thanksgiving shooting
Deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Broncos cancel practice, close facility after multiple COVID cases
kktv
Broncos cancel Friday paractices, close team facility following positive COVID-19 cases
Generic football picture.
New restrictions added to high school football state championship games in Colorado, no spectators allowed
commander in chiefs trophy
Air Force, Army game rescheduled for Dec. 19th, Fight for the CIC Trophy is on