Air Force Hockey falls to American Int’l College in season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KKTV) - The Air Force Hockey team lost 3-1 to American International College on Friday night.

This was the first game of the year for the Falcons.

The Falcons struck first just two minutes into the game with a goal from Freshman Will Gavin. But later in the first, the Yellow Jackets struck back with a goal from Luka Maver.

The Yellow Jackets don’t let up from there, they end up holding the Falcons to one goal and go on to win 3-1.

Air Force will get another chance against AIC on Saturday. Puck drop is 1:05 Mountain Time.

Back at it again tomorrow against @AIC_Hockey, 3:05 pm ET pic.twitter.com/YCzKZ8sYcj — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) November 27, 2020

