2 people die in small plane crash near Telluride

TELLURIDE (AP/KKTV) - Two people are dead after their small airplane crashed as it was approaching the airport near the Colorado resort town of Telluride on Thursday.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the airport lost contact with the single-engine plane at about 1:30 p.m. and several witnesses reported seeing it go down. The office said the crash site was found about an hour later and both people on board were dead. The aircraft was reportedly preparing to land when it crashed about a half-mile east of the airport.

Sister station CBS Denver is reporting the pilot’s name is Bryan L. Kill. The passenger has not been identified.

The airport’s single runway is located on top of a mesa at about 9,000 feet surrounded by high mountain peaks, making it a challenging airport to land in.

