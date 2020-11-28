Advertisement

2 dead in North Gate shooting

By Lindsey Grewe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after someone opened fire during a late-night gathering in the North Gate area.

Police responded to Hanging Valley Way north of Voyager and Interquest just before 2 a.m. Saturday and found both victims at the home, already deceased. No arrests have been made as of 7 a.m., and detectives are still trying to determine how many people were involved in the incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public,” the police department said on social media.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is heading the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police say both were adults but have not released any further identifying information.

This continues to be a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

