Single mother battles COVID-19, cancer while caring for children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - She’s a single mother of four. And her life is turned upside down.

Katrina Olivas from Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Doctors originally thought it would be a two-week illness, but those two weeks turned into seven months.

She says her children have gotten her through it.

“By the grace of God they’ve been my strength,” Olivas said. “I can’t give up, they’re all I have.”

Olivas cared for all of her children by herself while battling the illness.

She tested negative on October 30th when she went in for surgery to have her thyroid removed.

During that surgery, doctors discovered she also had cancer.

Olivas is now searching for a daughter to treat her cancer.

11 News discovered Olivas’s story when she was featured on a blog by Carolyn Andrews on COVID-19:

https://www.truestoriesofcovid19.com/

People with COVID symptoms longer than two weeks are deemed “long haulers”. They have various support groups online, and forums where they can talk about their treatments and recoveries.

