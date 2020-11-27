Outbreaks confirmed at 2 Colorado Springs Costcos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado Springs Costcos are reporting active COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to state data, the Costco on the east side of town has 17 confirmed cases, while the Costco at University Village has 16. The outbreak at the east Springs Costco is the newer of the two, having been declared on Nov. 21. The outbreak at the University Village Costco was reported earlier in the month.

The state health department defines an outbreak as two or more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same workplace or facility within 14 days.

For more on outbreaks in El Paso County, click here and go to slide eight. For statewide outbreaks, click here.

