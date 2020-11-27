Health Inspectors enforce COVID-19 guidelines for Black Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With the holidays quickly approaching, health officials are doing everything they can to make sure they slow the spread of COVID-19. Right now Pueblo County is in the red level on the states COVID-19 dial which means retail stores can only have 50% capacity inside at one time.

Health inspectors from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment spent Black Friday making sure stores and shoppers were complying with Public Health Orders.

Monica Dupler, an environmental health specialist, says they look for several things when they head into a business. “When we walk into all of these retailers we are looking for not only are the customers to be complying by the mask mandate but the retailers as well. So we’re making sure everyone is complying with the mask mandate but along with that, social distancing of 6-feet, wiping down surfaces and making sure everything is sanitized” says Dupler.

The typical huge Black Friday turnout of shoppers did not happen this year in Pueblo. Inspectors say today was very slow when it came to the amount of people out shopping for deals, but they wanted to make sure retailers were ready if big crowds did show up. “We know Black Friday to be this large event with a lot of people gathering and it can be a big incentive with all the sales going on, but I think a lot of retailers put things online this year. And it seems that the public is heating the warnings of staying home as much as possible so that’s good so far” says Dupler.

If you do have to head out to the store, health officials urge you to make a list so you know what you need and you are able to get in and out of the store rather quickly.

