El Paso County moving to level red Friday: What you can expect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb at an unprecedented rate, El Paso County is moving up to level red, the second-highest level on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The move becomes official at 5 p.m. Friday.

What does level red mean?

Level red stops just short of a stay-at-home order and is imposed on counties showing a severe risk of coronavirus transmission. Counties moved into level red have an incident rate of more than 350 cases per 100,000, have a more than 15 percent positivity rate of COVID tests, and show an upward trend in hospitalizations. These metrics are based on a 14-day period.

Optimally, a county’s two-week incident rate would remain under 75 per 100,000, its positivity rate under 5 percent, and its hospitalization trend would be stable or declining for at least eight of the last 14 days.

Where does El Paso County currently stand?

As of Friday morning, El Paso County’s incident rate is just under 1,153 per 100,000 with a positivity rate of 15 percent. The county’s hospital capacity is currently strained, with only four of the last 14 days showing stable or declining admission rates.

So what happens now?

Notable changes from level orange (the level El Paso County was in before Friday) and level red are as followed:

- Indoor dining is now closed. Restaurants may offer curbside, take-out or delivery.

- Outdoor dining is permitted but only with your household.

- Last call for alcohol is 8 p.m.

- Gyms may operate at a 10 percent capacity indoors or outdoors in groups with less than 10 people. Reservations are now required.

- Movie theaters are closed.

- Offices may allow up to 10 percent of its employees to work on site.

- Indoor events are prohibited.

- County is ineligible for variances.

Worship services, personal services such as haircuts, retail and health care remain unchanged from level orange.

To view all guidelines and restrictions, click here.

Can El Paso County go backward on the dial?

Yes. If the county can improve all three metrics (incident rate, positivity rate and hospitalizations) and sustain the improvement for two weeks in order to move to a less restrictive level. If the county falls out of compliance with any of the metrics for more than two weeks, the county is at risk of moving up the dial.

What are the levels on the state COVID-19 dial?

Green (least restrictive), blue (caution), yellow (concern), orange (high-risk), purple (extreme risk; county moves to restrictions similar to the spring’s stay-at-home order). More on each level can be found here.

