Advertisement

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Polis during a weekly COVID-19 update on Nov. 24, 2020.
Gov. Polis quarantining following exposure to COVID-19
KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday
Car crash knocks out power for thousands south of downtown Springs
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
Denver mayor travels for Thanksgiving on a plane after urging people to stay home, now asks for forgiveness
Photo courtesy: MGN
State health department in Colorado asks everyone to cancel gatherings, including Thanksgiving in open letter to residents

Latest News

Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt's new placekicker, could become the first female athlete to take the...
Female soccer player poised to play for Vandy’s football team
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return
midday weather 11.27.20
Quiet weekend forecast
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race