Broncos cancel Friday paractices, close team facility following positive COVID-19 cases

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) - The Denver Broncos will continue to prepare Friday for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but not in person.

The team, through a Twitter message Friday morning, reported three positive results from recent COVID-19 testing. As a consequence, the organization decided to close the UCHealth Training Center.

Coaches and players will be in contact remotely via virtual meetings as a result.

One player and two staff members tested positive, the message stated. None of the three personnel were identified.

Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus, the team’s representative with the NFL players union, responded to the decision via Twitter: “Hence why what I said yesterday is so important. Need a league-wide decision tree. Can’t have some facilities shut down and others stay open and risk exposing more players when they just practiced with a positive player.”

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskell had been deactivated to the team’s COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Several other members of the team have tested positive and recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in March, including linebacker Von Miller, safety Kareem Jackson, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, general manager/president of football operations John Elway and president/CEO Joe Ellis.

