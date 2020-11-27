Advertisement

Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Alex Trebek asked people to “be thankful” and “keep the faith” in a Thanksgiving message recorded shortly before the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. released footage of his message, taken during a taping of the show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek said. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We are going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80. The host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

His final episodes are scheduled to air the week of Jan. 4.

Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings has been announced as the first of multiple planned interim hosts until a permanent one is hired.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Polis during a weekly COVID-19 update on Nov. 24, 2020.
Gov. Polis quarantining following exposure to COVID-19
KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday
Car crash knocks out power for thousands south of downtown Springs
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
Denver mayor travels for Thanksgiving on a plane after urging people to stay home, now asks for forgiveness
Photo courtesy: MGN
State health department in Colorado asks everyone to cancel gatherings, including Thanksgiving in open letter to residents

Latest News

Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt's new placekicker, could become the first female athlete to take the...
Female soccer player poised to play for Vandy’s football team
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return
midday weather 11.27.20
Quiet weekend forecast
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race