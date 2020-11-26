Southern Colorado community COVID-19 testing sites closed Thursday, back open Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While the state has closed all of its community COVID-19 testing sites for Thanksgiving, many locations will be back open on Black Friday.

The following locations in southern Colorado will be open Friday:

Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Campus, Colorado Springs

12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon

6436 South U.S. Highway 85/87, Fountain

Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo

Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment, Canon City

All locations are free and do not require insurance or a doctor’s referral. Pre-registration is recommended but not required.

