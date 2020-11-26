Pueblo Police investigate shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in the hospital following a shooting Thursday evening. Pueblo Police say it happened near the 2700 block of 29th Avenue in Pueblo.

Police say one person is in critical condition. They are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

