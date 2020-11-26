Pueblo emergency response agencies under ‘non-transport’ protocols as COVID cases surge, according to the Pueblo Fire Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Fire Department was under “non-transport” protocols as of Wednesday night as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

A tweet from the department’s account explained the protocols mean some patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 will be advised to stay at home with guidance on self-care. The post adds hospitals may need to deny entry to some patients depending on how severe the symptoms are.

“Always call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies as usual, but understand that overwhelming conditions exist,” the end of the post reads. “Thank you for your patience, and be safe.”

The protocols come a little more than a week after Gov. Jared Polis announced Parkview Medical Center hit capacity on Nov. 16. 11 News confirmed with a spokesperson from the medical center the following day, on Nov. 17, that the hospital was no longer at capacity as they utilized their resources with UCHealth to transfer multiple patients.

As of Wednesday, Pueblo was under Level Red according to the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.

