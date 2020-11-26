New restrictions added to high school football state championship games in Colorado, no spectators allowed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More restrictions were added to Colorado state championship games at the high school level Wednesday night.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center announced in a news release spectators will not be allowed in the games being played in Pueblo. According to the agency, experts at the Colorado School of Public Health estimate that 1 in 29 people in Pueblo and surrounding areas are contagious with the virus.

As of Wednesday night, those allowed at the games taking place the the ThunderBowl on the campus of CSU-Pueblo will be limited only to football teams, athletic staff, cheerleaders, band members, broadcast staff, and other essential personnel.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association as we navigate these tough times,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director, CDPHE. “Early in the season, our organizations both agreed that additional safety measures like these might need to be taken, and now unfortunately we are there. These decisions aren’t made lightly, but they’re necessary.”

The restrictions are subject to change.

“This decision is not made lightly,” part of a letter written by Executive Director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Jill Hunsaker Ryan reads. “The culmination of playing in a championship game is an experience that young people may have only once in a lifetime. At the same time, we want to discourage travel to Pueblo County from around the state, which will necessitate lodging and other amenities.”

The championship games for high school football in Colorado through CHSAA are scheduled for Dec. 3, 4 and 5.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.