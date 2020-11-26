Advertisement

MISSING: Pueblo police ask for help in locating 66-year-old woman

Elizabeth Johnson-Callahan
Elizabeth Johnson-Callahan(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help in locating a missing 66-year-old woman.

Authorities shared a photo of Elizabeth Johnson-Callahan Wednesday night at about 7:40 p.m. She was last seen on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

No other details on Johnson-Callahan were shared.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call Officer Lewis at (719) 553-3280 or email hlewis@pueblo.us.

