Local nursing home spreads holiday cheer despite pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is no question the holidays are looking pretty different this year, especially when it comes to seeing loved ones.

That’s why one local nursing home is doing their best to make sure it’s residents still have happy holidays.

This year there will be fewer visitors at Springs Village Care Center, but there won’t be any less holiday cheer.

“They can’t see the loved ones that they’re used to seeing, you know, blood relatives or best friends and things like that,” Carrie Raynor, the sales and marketing director said. “But we get to know them. We love them, they love us, and that’s our way that we can bring family to them as us.”

It’s been an especially tough year for residents in nursing homes during the pandemic. That’s why employees are doing what they can to help make this season special.

“We have a Secret Santa tree that we do. We all pick a resident’s name and then we bring them in presents,” Raynor explained. “We also decorate each of our floors and then the staff and the residents get to pick which one’s the best.”

The home is also setting up Zoom and FaceTime visits for residents--but they know nothing can replace time spent with family members in person, which is why staff members are doing all the can to fill that void.

“You know, when the residents, when they move in here and even if they’re here during our short-term stay, they become our family, we become their family.”

The home is allowing visits outdoors on the patio once they are screened.

If you want to get involved, the home is also accepting donations and cards for its residents who can’t see their loved ones over the holidays. The address to send cards and gifts is below:

110 W. Van Buren St. Colorado Springs, CO 80907

