Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday

(KKTV) - The woman sentenced to prison for three years for her role in the death of a Colorado mother was denied parole on Wednesday.

Krystal Lee, who also goes by Krystal Kenney, will be eligible to go before the parole board again next year during her annual parole application hearing. She was denied discretionary parole on Friday, according to an 11 News source seperate from the parole board who did not want to be named. Lee is currently serving a 3-year sentence after admitting she helped clean up the crime scene inside Kelsey Berreth’s home. Lee pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence as part of a plea deal for the case against Patrick Frazee. 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said at one time we took, “a deal with the devil,” when referring to the deal with Lee.

Berreth was last seen in public on surveillance footage on Nov. 22 at a Woodland Park grocery store. Frazee, the fiance of Berreth and father of her child, was found guilty for the murder of Berreth following a months-long search for her body and investigation. Although her body was never found, a jury felt there was enough evidence in the unsettling case to convict Frazee.

Lee testified during a trial that she was instructed by Frazee on Nov. 22 of 2018 to clean up a mess at Berreth’s condo. When Lee got there, she says she found blood in multiple areas across the condos. Lee claimed she left blood spots for investigators to find, and told authorities Frazee had beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat and then burned her body at his ranch.

THE TIMELINE

- Nov. 22, 2018: Kelsey Berreth was last seen in public on surveillance footage at a Woodland Park grocery store.

- Nov. 25, 2018: Berreth’s cell phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho. Police released this information to the public on Dec. 7.

- Dec. 14, 2018: Police execute a search warrant at Frazee’s home.

- Dec. 15, 2018: Authorities offer a $25,000 reward for information on the case.

- Dec. 21, 2018: Frazee arrested

- Dec. 22, 2018: Authorities in Idaho announced they discovered possible evidence in the case

- Dec. 27, 2018: A judge ruled the 1-year-old child Berreth and Frazee share would remain in physical custody of Berreth’s parents.

-Feb. 4, 2019: A summons is issued for Krystal Lee to appear in Teller County court.

Frazee was eventually found guilty for the murder of Kelsey Berreth, among other charges. Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 156 years

