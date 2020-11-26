Advertisement

Gov. Polis quarantining following exposure to COVID-19

Gov. Polis during a weekly COVID-19 update on Nov. 24, 2020.
Gov. Polis during a weekly COVID-19 update on Nov. 24, 2020.(Station)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor has announced he is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis learned Wednesday night that he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a brief statement late Wednesday.

“Gov. Polis took a test this evening and tested negative. Per CDC and CDPHE guidance, the governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be retested in the coming days,” the statement read.

The CDC recommends quarantine following close contact with an infected individual for 15 minutes or more “irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday
Jacob Carley.
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting nude photos of a woman on social media without her knowledge
Photo courtesy: MGN
State health department in Colorado asks everyone to cancel gatherings, including Thanksgiving in open letter to residents
Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investigate fatal crash in Pueblo
"We are tired of watching people die" ICU nurse drained as hospitals reach capacity
“We are tired of watching people die,” Colorado ICU nurse exhausted as hospitals are filling up

Latest News

Pueblo Police investigate shooting
Quiet & Cool Pattern...
Chilly Day for Shoppers
Quiet & Cool Pattern...
Quiet & Cool Pattern...
20+ displaced after fire starts in condemned Alamosa hotel
Southern Colorado community COVID-19 testing sites closed Thursday, back open Friday