Gov. Polis quarantining following exposure to COVID-19

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor has announced he is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis learned Wednesday night that he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a brief statement late Wednesday.

“Gov. Polis took a test this evening and tested negative. Per CDC and CDPHE guidance, the governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be retested in the coming days,” the statement read.

The CDC recommends quarantine following close contact with an infected individual for 15 minutes or more “irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE).”

