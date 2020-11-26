Car crash knocks out power for thousands south of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car crash knocked out power for thousands Thanksgiving morning.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the vehicle smashed into a power pole just before 7 a.m. at South Corona Avenue and St. Elmo Street, resulting in roughly 4,000 customers losing electricity.

#ALERT: Nearly 3,900 customers are currently without power on the south end of downtown Colorado Springs stretching towards the Broadmoor area and into Stratton Meadows. Power is expected to be restored by late morning. pic.twitter.com/0JpKtBkBWP — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) November 26, 2020

Fast work by utility crews had power back on by 8 a.m.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. No major injuries were reported.

