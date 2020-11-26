Car crash knocks out power for thousands south of downtown Springs
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car crash knocked out power for thousands Thanksgiving morning.
Colorado Springs Utilities says the vehicle smashed into a power pole just before 7 a.m. at South Corona Avenue and St. Elmo Street, resulting in roughly 4,000 customers losing electricity.
Fast work by utility crews had power back on by 8 a.m.
It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. No major injuries were reported.
