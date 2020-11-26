Advertisement

Air Force, Army game rescheduled for Dec. 19th, Fight for the CIC Trophy is on

The Falcons will play for a record 21st Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Not all bad news for Air Force Football. Hours after news that their Thanksgiving day battle with Colorado State was canceled, they also learned the game against Army is back on.

Both teams were originally scheduled to play November 7th, that game was canceled due to Covid-19 issues. That game has now been rescheduled for December 19th. It will be a 1 p.m. kick-off at Michie Stadium at West Point.

Air Force will now play for a record 21st Commander-in-Chief’s trophy after beating Navy 40-7 earlier this season.

