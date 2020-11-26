Advertisement

20+ displaced after fire starts in condemned Alamosa hotel

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 20 people are out of their homes on Thanksgiving following a fire in a hotel-turned-apartment in Alamosa.

Firefighters spent more than seven hours on scene after the fire ignited at the Walsh Hotel late Wednesday night, local paper Alamosa Courier reports. All residents appeared to have escaped unharmed.

The paper says the hotel had recently been condemned, and the occupants were slated for eviction Nov. 30.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

