Standoff in Colorado Springs near I-25 and N. Nevada comes to a peaceful end Tuesday night

Standoff in Colorado Springs 11/24/20.
Standoff in Colorado Springs 11/24/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff lasting nearly five hours in Colorado Springs Tuesday night ended peacefully.

The incident with a barricaded suspect started at about 2:28 p.m. at the University Village Apartments. The complex is just south of where N. Nevada meets I-25 on the east side of the Highway.

The standoff ended without incident at about 7:27 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody, but has not been publicly identified last time this article was updated.

This article will only be updated if police are able to share more details on what prompted the standoff and what charges, if any, the suspect faces. 11 News has a request into CSPD for more information.

