Shooting under investigation in Pueblo on Tuesday, suspect on the run

The scene of a shooting investigation in Pueblo on 11/24/20.
The scene of a shooting investigation in Pueblo on 11/24/20.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are working to track down a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 1:30 in the afternoon in the 800 block of Palmer Ave. The neighborhood is just to the northeast of the Colorado State Fairgrounds. A man had been shot in the leg and the suspect left the scene in the vehicle the victim was using. However, police are reporting they don’t know who actually owns the vehicle.

The suspect is only described as an Hispanic man, with a thin build who was wearing all black at the time. The vehicle the suspect left in is described as a Honda, possibly a Civic, with a gold spoiler and loud muffler.

The victim had serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call 719-553-3316.

