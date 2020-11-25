Reward offered in Colorado fire that killed 5, including 2 children

DENVER (AP) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of people responsible for setting a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants - including two children - from the West African nation of Senegal.

The Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Tuesday it was contributing $10,000 to the $40,000 already put forward by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Police have released a surveillance photo showing three suspects wearing full face masks and hoodies. Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan after the Aug. 5 fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

PLZ RT: Five people were killed in fire in the 5300 block of N Truckee Street. The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area. Anyone w/info on this homicide is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a $40k reward. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8BuvSzu6XU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2020

