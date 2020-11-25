Advertisement

Reward offered in Colorado fire that killed 5, including 2 children

Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie and mask.(Denver Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of people responsible for setting a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants - including two children - from the West African nation of Senegal.

The Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Tuesday it was contributing $10,000 to the $40,000 already put forward by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Police have released a surveillance photo showing three suspects wearing full face masks and hoodies. Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan after the Aug. 5 fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
14 beds left in Colorado Springs ICUs, Governor asks Coloradans to be ‘very cautious’
Restaurants brace for more hard times as dining rooms are set to close.
Local restaurants brace for another tough time as they’re forced to shut down indoor dining rooms
(Image: Pixabay)
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting a ‘private image’ for harassment purposes
UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk

Latest News

Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investiagte fatal crash in Pueblo
Staying cool and mainly dry for now
Warmer and nice Wednesday
Crash closed I-25 SB in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
I-25 southbound closed in Colorado Springs for a serious crash Tuesday night
(Image: Pixabay)
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting a ‘private image’ for harassment purposes
Doctors in a hospital room near a bed.
‘It’s getting critical:’ Pueblo doctor concerned about Thanksgiving, warns hospital resources are getting tight