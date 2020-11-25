Reward offered in Colorado fire that killed 5, including 2 children
DENVER (AP) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of people responsible for setting a house fire in Denver that killed five recent immigrants - including two children - from the West African nation of Senegal.
The Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Tuesday it was contributing $10,000 to the $40,000 already put forward by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
Police have released a surveillance photo showing three suspects wearing full face masks and hoodies. Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan after the Aug. 5 fire was set in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)