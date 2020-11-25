Advertisement

Pueblo mayor extends curfew to 2021 over COVID-19 concerns

Curfew in place for Pueblo.
Curfew in place for Pueblo.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The “Home By Ten” curfew in Pueblo was extended until 2021, according to an announcement by the mayor’s office on Wednesday.

“We are entering a grave period for Pueblo, our hospitals continue to be near or at full capacity daily, and deaths continue to rise. In November, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have quadrupled from October,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “The curfew, in conjunction, with recent health orders, are the best tools we have to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Puebloans must continue to do their part and limit interactions with those outside their immediate family. I am extending the curfew to give our community the best chance to flatten the curve.”

The original curfew was announced in late October. The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Jan. 1, 2021. This means no one is allowed on the streets during these hours unless they are engaging in critical and essential activities.

The mayor says if you are out after curfew, you will be cited $1,000 or face up to one year in jail.

In November, there have been 4,720 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths in Pueblo County. Over 102 persons have died due to the virus, and 7,171 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Carley.
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting nude photos of a woman on social media without her knowledge
KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday
Photo courtesy: MGN
State health department in Colorado asks everyone to cancel gatherings, including Thanksgiving in open letter to residents
Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investigate fatal crash in Pueblo
"We are tired of watching people die" ICU nurse drained as hospitals reach capacity
“We are tired of watching people die,” Colorado ICU nurse exhausted as hospitals are filling up

Latest News

Cool and quiet weather
Happy Thanksgiving
Generic football picture.
New restrictions added to high school football state championship games in Colorado, no spectators allowed
Elizabeth Johnson-Callahan
MISSING: Pueblo police ask for help in locating 66-year-old woman
Cases of coronavirus continue to surge in Colorado.
Pueblo emergency response agencies under ‘non-transport’ protocols as COVID cases surge, according to the Pueblo Fire Department
KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday