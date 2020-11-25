Pueblo mayor extends curfew to 2021 over COVID-19 concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The “Home By Ten” curfew in Pueblo was extended until 2021, according to an announcement by the mayor’s office on Wednesday.

“We are entering a grave period for Pueblo, our hospitals continue to be near or at full capacity daily, and deaths continue to rise. In November, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have quadrupled from October,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “The curfew, in conjunction, with recent health orders, are the best tools we have to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Puebloans must continue to do their part and limit interactions with those outside their immediate family. I am extending the curfew to give our community the best chance to flatten the curve.”

The original curfew was announced in late October. The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Jan. 1, 2021. This means no one is allowed on the streets during these hours unless they are engaging in critical and essential activities.

The mayor says if you are out after curfew, you will be cited $1,000 or face up to one year in jail.

In November, there have been 4,720 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths in Pueblo County. Over 102 persons have died due to the virus, and 7,171 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.

