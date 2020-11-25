Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
14 beds left in Colorado Springs ICUs, Governor asks Coloradans to be ‘very cautious’
Restaurants brace for more hard times as dining rooms are set to close.
Local restaurants brace for another tough time as they’re forced to shut down indoor dining rooms
(Image: Pixabay)
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting a ‘private image’ for harassment purposes
UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children
Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investiagte fatal crash in Pueblo
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
Biden moves ahead with assembling administration