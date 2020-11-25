Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting a ‘private image’ for harassment purposes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Manitou Springs Police Officer is accused of posting a private image for harassment purposes.

The City of Manitou Springs shared a news release late Tuesday night announcing Officer Jacob Carley was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Criminal Justice Center on charges of violating Section 18-7-107 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. Officer Carley was placed on administrative leave. He is booked in the El Paso County jail without bond.

“The Manitou Springs Police Department is following its standard internal affairs operating procedures relating to officer conduct in investigating this matter,” Public Information and Engagement Officer Alex Trefry for the City of Manitou Springs wrote in a release. “The Colorado Springs Police Department is managing the criminal investigation and should be the ones contacted for any additional information regarding it. More information will be provided when available.”

Additional details on the crime Carley is suspected of were not shared.

11 News has a request into the Colorado Springs Police Department for his mugshot and more information on the charges he’s facing.

