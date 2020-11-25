‘It’s getting critical:’ Pueblo doctor concerned about Thanksgiving, warns hospital resources are getting tight

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - A local doctor has a passionate, and personal, plea for the public. He is asking people to please reconsider their Thanksgiving plans as our local hospitals fill following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. George Gibson is a cardiologist at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. He says COVID-19 is taking its toll. Nearly every hospital bed is full at Parkview.

“With over 100 patients in the hospital with COVID, it’s getting critical at some points,” said Dr. Gibson. ”We’ve had near maximum capacity and maximum capacity a few times. It’s a constant juggle to keep beds available for people that need them.”

Just last week Parkview had to send patients away because they didn’t have any room. It’s a problem that could become more common. Colorado’s hospitalization numbers have tripled in the last four weeks. A record 1,613 were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Another 126 people were hospitalized and under investigation for COVID-19.

Dr. Gibson says ICU bed are one concern. Staffing is an even bigger problem.

“The beds are probably slightly secondary in my mind. The brunt of the weight of this crushes down on the nurses, the CNA’s, and the respiratory therapists,” said Dr. Gibson. “They are in the hospital for 8 to 12 hours seeing patients continuously, and that’s not only stressful, but some of them become ill too.”

Colorado’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, announced Tuesday the estimated surge capacity statewide is 6,460 ICU beds. There are plans in place as COVID-19 spreads faster than it ever has before. However, state health experts say we are projected to exceed the ICU bed capacity in mid-January if the transmission rate stays the same. They warn holiday gatherings this Thanksgiving could cause the state to significantly exceed ICU capacity as soon as mid-December.

Dr. Gibson explained the severity of the situation.

“If we get to that critical point, it will start to become a triage system...In other words if somebody comes in very critically ill and there’s a scoring system that says they’re less likely to live then somebody else, then we’re going to have to select who gets the medical care and who gets comfort care and everything else we can do for them.”

Data shows the fall surge is far more dangerous than the spring and summer, because COVID-19 is so widespread. Doctors say it is much easier now to get infected and spread it to others.

" it’s just becoming so prevalent in the population now that almost anybody you see has a significant likelihood of having Covid in Colorado.”

Dr. Gibson says while COVID-19 is more prevalent now, we do have the tools to stop the virus. He says the best thing people can do to help our hospitals is wear a mask, and stay in your bubble.

