I-25 southbound closed in Colorado Springs for a serious crash Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday night in Colorado Springs shut down I-25 southbound.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 9:24 p.m. for the crash near the Garden of the Gods Road exit. As of 11 p.m. the highway was still closed.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the Major Crash Team was called to the scene.

Last time this article was updated, it wasn’t clear when the highway would open back up.

