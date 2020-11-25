Advertisement

I-25 southbound closed in Colorado Springs for a serious crash Tuesday night

Crash closed I-25 SB in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
Crash closed I-25 SB in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday night in Colorado Springs shut down I-25 southbound.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 9:24 p.m. for the crash near the Garden of the Gods Road exit. As of 11 p.m. the highway was still closed.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the Major Crash Team was called to the scene.

Last time this article was updated, it wasn’t clear when the highway would open back up.

Click here for a live traffic map.

