Highway 83 closed north of El Paso County Tuesday evening in both directions (8:55 p.m.)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed both directions of Highway 83 Tuesday night north of El Paso County.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. between Lake Gulch Road and Russelville Road in Douglas County. The area is south of Franktown. The actual crash site was close to E. Rim Road near the Castlwood Canyon State Park area. Information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

