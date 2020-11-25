Advertisement

Highway 83 closed north of El Paso County Tuesday evening in both directions (8:55 p.m.)

(MGN Image)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed both directions of Highway 83 Tuesday night north of El Paso County.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. between Lake Gulch Road and Russelville Road in Douglas County. The area is south of Franktown. The actual crash site was close to E. Rim Road near the Castlwood Canyon State Park area. Information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

Click here for live updates from CDOT on road closures and traffic alerts.

The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major traffic impact. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

