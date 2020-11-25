Denver Mayor travels for Thanksgiving on a plane after urging people to ‘stay home,’ now asks for forgiveness

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - According to CBS Denver, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled on a plane to visit family the day before Thanksgiving. Wednesday morning the mayor tweeted asking people to stay home as much as they could and refrain from traveling.

CBS Denver confirmed with the mayor’s office that he flew to Houston but it wasn’t clear if he was staying there or heading somewhere else.

The mayor’s office sent our sister station this statement after speculations circled about the mayor traveling:

“As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver. Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”

The City and County of Denver is in Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The mayor then posted an apology to Twitter Wednesday evening:

“I fully acknowledge that I have urged everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. I have shared how my family cancelled our plans for our traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration. What I did not share, but should have, is that my wife and my daughter have been in Mississippi, where my daughter recently took a job. As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver. I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others... I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

